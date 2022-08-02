ANALYSIS: Kishida's Ideal of Nuke-Free World in Dilemma

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tried to bridge the gap between the ideal of a world without nuclear weapons and the reality during his address at a key nuclear nonproliferation meeting in New York on Monday.

The reality is increasingly tough partly because Russia has threatened to use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I have to come to this review conference driven by a strong sense of urgency," Kishida said at the outset of his speech at the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which began Monday at the U.N. headquarters, expressing serious concern over the Russian threat.

Kishida was apparently eager to boost the momentum for nuclear disarmament toward next year's summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by the U.S. atomic bombings in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

Kishida, a lawmaker elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, has been enthusiastic about attending an NPT review conference since taking office last October, believing in the significance of doing so as a national leader.

