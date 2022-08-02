Japan Panel Proposes 31-Yen Minimum Wage Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Tuesday submitted to labor minister Shigeyuki Goto a proposal that the national weighted average of hourly minimum wages be raised by 31 yen for fiscal 2022.

The Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, proposed the biggest increase since Japan started indicating minimum wages on an hourly basis in fiscal 2002.

The proposal, in line with a decision by a council subcommittee Monday, came as Japan battles soaring prices due to the effects from the yen's weakness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If raised as proposed, the average will reach 961 yen, up 3.3 pct from fiscal 2021.

Minimum hourly wages are decided by prefectural wage panels based on the proposal by the council. The new minimum wages are expected to take effect in October.

