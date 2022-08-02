Kishida, U.N. Head Aim to Achieve Results at NPT Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Monday to work closely to obtain meaningful results at a Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference that began the same day.

In their meeting in New York, Kishida and Guterres also confirmed their cooperation to bolster the overall functions of the United Nations.

Also on Monday, the United Nations announced that Guterres will visit Hiroshima to attend a peace memorial ceremony Saturday marking the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city. Guterres will attend the event for the first time.

Guterres is expected to pay tribute to the victims and call for swift abolition of nuclear weapons from the world. He will also meet with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, Japanese government officials and youths working toward nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament.

In his meeting with Guterres, Kishida welcomed the plan for the U.N. leader to attend the ceremony.

