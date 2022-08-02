Hiroshima, Nagasaki Warn of Dangers of Nuclear Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese prefectures of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Monday held a symposium on nuclear disarmament and sustainability at the U.N. headquarters in New York, where a Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference is being held.

"Nuclear weapons constitute an unequivocal threat to the sustainable future," Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said at the symposium.

Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi, also present at the event, described Hiroshima and Nagasaki as the only places on Earth that have suffered atomic bombings.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were struck by U.S. atomic bombs toward the end of World War II in 1945.

The two governors voiced wariness over the possibility that Russia may use nuclear weapons in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

