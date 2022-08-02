Japan Supports U.S. Killing of al-Qaeda Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday expressed its support for the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of international terrorist group al-Qaeda, which was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

"We positively evaluate (the killing) as an achievement of international efforts against extremism and as contributing to peace and stability in the Middle East," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

"We will make efforts against terrorism in tandem with the international community to keep Afghanistan from becoming a hotbed of terrorism again and prevent extremism from spreading internationally," the top government spokesman said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]