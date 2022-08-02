CDP Leader Calls Unification Church Support Body for LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Brushing off the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's denial that it has organizational ties with the Unification Church, Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, argued Tuesday that the religious group is apparently a support organization for the LDP.

"It's clear that many LDP lawmakers and their campaigners have received support" from the group, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, Izumi told a meeting of his party.

"If asked whether Unification Church affiliates are support bodies for the LDP, many people would now answer 'yes,'" the CDP leader said.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference on the day that the party has confirmed that it has never had a relationship with the Unification Church.

"Some (LDP members) have reportedly made remarks suggesting our party receives organizational support (from the Unification Church), but there is no such fact at all," Motegi said.

