Japan Institute Adds Ukrainian to Translation App

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Ukrainian language has been added to a multilingual speech translation app developed by a Japanese institution in a bid to support Ukrainian evacuees who fled their country following Russia's invasion, communications minister Yasushi Kaneko said Tuesday.

The smartphone app, VoiceTra, developed by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, which is under the jurisdiction of the communications ministry, can be downloaded free.

It can translate conversations in 31 languages, including Spanish and Vietnamese. It is designed to help translate everyday conversations, such as those held during shopping and at stations.

"The app is also very useful for local governments and people supporting evacuees," Kaneko told a press conference.

