Japan Designates 3 Prefectures for Measures against BA.5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has designated Kanagawa, Fukuoka and Kumamoto prefectures for strengthening measures against the now-rampant BA.5 omicron subvariant of the novel coronavirus.

The government made such designations for the first time, under a new framework it set up last month to counter the spread of the BA.5 strain.

Under the framework, prefectures can issue declarations of stronger measures against BA.5 if certain conditions are met, including that the hospital bed occupancy rate exceeds around 50 pct.

The central government designates prefectures that have issued such declarations to provide support, such as sending liaison officials.

On Tuesday, the prefectural governments of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, and Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, made such declarations. Their declarations will be effective until the end of this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]