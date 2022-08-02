Ex-Vice Finance Minister Yoshino Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Vice Minister of Finance Yoshihiko Yoshino, who also served as president of the Japan Development Bank, now the Development Bank of Japan, died on July 26, it was learned Tuesday. He was 91.

After entering the Finance Ministry, Yoshino assumed such posts as director-general of the finance minister’s Secretariat and director-general of the ministry’s Budget Bureau.

He later served as vice minister of finance for two years from 1986.

Over a “sales tax” considered under the cabinet of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, Yoshino negotiated with the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, paving the way for introducing the consumption tax in April 1989 under the cabinet of the late former Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita.

