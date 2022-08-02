Data Fraud at Hino Motors Dates Back to 2003: Probe Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> released Tuesday an investigative panel's report clarifying that the Japanese truck maker's falsification of exhaust emission and fuel economy data dates back as far as 2003.

The third-party committee also revealed that the Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> subsidiary made a false reply to the transport ministry's request in 2016 to report whether there had been improper cases concerning engine emission and fuel efficiency tests.

"We deeply apologize for causing much trouble to our customers and other stakeholders," Hiro President Satoshi Ogiso told a press conference.

"I think the management bears heavy responsibility," he said, adding that his company will make clear who is responsible for the misconduct and take strict measures.

In a statement, read out by Ogiso, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said it is very regrettable that the data tampering betrays the trust of all stakeholders.

