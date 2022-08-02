Japan Reports 211,058 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 211,058 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up by some 14,600 from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 36 from Monday to 464, and that of new deaths stood at 143.
Thirteen of the country’s 47 prefectures posted a record daily high of new cases. They are Yamagata, Tochigi, Gunma, Nagano, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga, Yamaguchi, Ehime, Kochi, Saga and Kagoshima.
In Tokyo, new cases decreased by 751 from a week before to 30,842, with the daily count falling for the second consecutive day.
Nine COVID-19 patients died, while the number of very ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by five from the previous day to 34.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]