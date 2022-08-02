Tokyo Reports 30,842 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 30,842 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, with the daily count falling week on week for the second straight day, by 751.

Nine new coronavirus-linked deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by five from Monday to 34.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 10.9 pct from a week before to 32,009.

