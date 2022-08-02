Japan, China Foreign Chiefs to Meet Thurs. at Earliest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are slated to hold a meeting as early as Thursday, it was learned Tuesday.

The planned meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of a series of foreign ministers' meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to be held in Phnom Penh from Wednesday.

The Japanese side aims to confirm the significance of communications with the Chinese side ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations on Sept. 29, while showing its concerns over pending bilateral issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a news conference on Tuesday that Wang and Hayashi will hold talks, adding that the Chinese government hopes the two sides will reach an important and proactive consensus to develop and improve bilateral relations.

The last time Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers met in person was in November 2020. The planned meeting will be Hayashi's first in-person meeting with Wang since Hayashi took office in November last year. In May, they held a teleconference.

