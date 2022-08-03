Japan Experts Propose Review of COVID-19 Case Reporting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health experts have proposed that the government review the current method aimed at confirming and reporting all new COVID-19 cases and increase hospitals that accept coronavirus patients.

The experts, including Shigeru Omi, head of the government’s key coronavirus advisory team, presented a road map to fight COVID-19 at a news conference Tuesday.

The road map spells out measures that should be taken in two phases.

The first phase is a period to deal with the current seventh wave of infections driven by the BA.5 omicron variant in accordance with regional situations. During the second phase, which will come after the seventh wave subsides, longer-term measures will be taken.

During the first phase, the government should consider starting a new way of confirming and reporting new COVID-19 cases to replace the current method seeking to confirm all cases based on the classification of COVID-19 as a Class II equivalent under the infectious disease law, the experts said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]