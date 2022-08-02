Local Govts OK TEPCO Water Release Facility Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Local governments on Tuesday approved Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plan to construct facilities necessary to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima.

The approval was given by the prefectural government of Fukushima and the town governments of Futaba and Okuma, where the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is located, allowing TEPCO to construct the facilities including an undersea tunnel.

TEPCO is planning to begin construction work for the facilities soon and complete them by around spring next year.

As TEPCO's plan to release the treated water containing radioactive tritium is facing persistent opposition from local fishermen and others, however, it remains uncertain whether the company can carry out the plan, which requires consent from parties concerned.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori, Okuma Mayor Jun Yoshida and Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa handed to TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa documents approving the construction of the facilities for the release of treated water.

