Baba Announces Bid for Nippon Ishin Leadership Race

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), declared his candidacy Tuesday in the opposition party's leadership election on Aug. 27.

Yasushi Adachi, policy chief for party lawmakers, has also announced his bid for the race to pick the successor to Ichiro Matsui.

Baba, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, told a press conference in Tokyo that he intends to make Nippon Ishin the leading opposition party in the next Lower House election.

"We will then aim to take over the reins of government in 10 years," he said.

Baba has been widely regarded as a major candidate since deputy party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, declined to run in the leadership election.

