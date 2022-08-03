Extraordinary Session of Japan's Diet Convened

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--An extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was convened on Wednesday, following the July 10 election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

At a plenary meeting of the Upper House held in the morning, Hidehisa Otsuji of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was elected as the chamber's new president, while former Environment Minister Hiroyuki Nagahama of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan took the post of vice president. Otsuji previously served as Upper House vice president.

The extraordinary session will run for three days until Friday.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, is slated to hold a plenary meeting Wednesday afternoon for assigning seats of lawmakers and setting up special committees.

An opening ceremony will be held later in the day by inviting Emperor Naruhito to the chamber of the Upper House.

