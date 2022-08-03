Hiroshima Gov., Experts Discuss Nuke Disarmament in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Hidehiko Yuzaki, governor of the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima, held discussions Tuesday with experts and others on ways to promote nuclear disarmament based on nuclear deterrent policies.

The event took place at the U.N. headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference that kicked off on Monday.

"The time is now to multiply efforts toward nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation to eliminate nuclear weapons under the NPT regime," Yuzaki said at Tuesday's event.

Hiroshima was devastated in a U.S. atomic bombing toward the end of World War II in 1945.

The event was held during difficult times for nuclear disarmament amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Hiroshima prefectural government and an affiliated organization hosted the event, whose theme was "From Deterrence to Disarmament."

