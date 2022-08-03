Japan Upper House Newcomer Gaasyy Misses Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Newly elected Japanese House of Councillors lawmaker Gaasyy on Wednesday failed to attend an extraordinary session of the Diet despite the obligation of parliamentary members to be present.

Gaasyy, who is said to be staying in the United Arab Emirates, was absent from the Diet session convened the same day for a three-day run, claiming that he may be falsely arrested by police if he returns to Japan.

The Upper House had rejected his application for permission to travel overseas, saying that the written request did not say when he would return to Japan.

Gaasyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, garnered 280,000 votes to win a proportional representation seat in the July 10 Upper House election as a candidate of the NHK Party, a single-issue party critical of NHK, the public broadcaster officially called Japan Broadcasting Corp.

His absence has drawn criticism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]