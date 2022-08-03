3 More Prefectures Issue Declarations of Measures against BA.5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Three more Japanese prefectures on Wednesday issued declarations of stronger measures against the rapidly spreading BA.5 omicron subvariant of the novel coronavirus, in the face of strains on their medical systems.

Based on the declarations, the central government the same day designated the three prefectures--Saitama, Aichi and Kagoshima--to take stronger coronavirus measures.

The government also made such a designation for the western prefecture of Osaka, which had already issued its own COVID-19 medical emergency.

The declarations will be effective between Thursday and Aug. 31 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, between Friday and Aug. 21 in Aichi, central Japan, and between Wednesday and Aug. 31 in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan.

On Tuesday, the prefectural governments of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, and Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, issued similar declarations.

