China Warns Japan against Official Exchanges with Taiwan

Beijing, Aug.3 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo has urged Japan not to let politicians and other public figures make official visits to and from Taiwan, following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit there.

In a spokesperson's statement released Tuesday, the embassy called on Tokyo to adamantly stamp out the occurrence of any incident similar to Pelosi's visit and avoid sending wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

The statement stressed that the Taiwan issue is related to China's core interests and the political foundations of China-Japan relations.

Noting that Japan, when it and China normalized their diplomatic relations, showed its understanding and respect for Beijing's view that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, the statement called on Japan to abide by its solemn promises on the Taiwan issue.

The Chinese Embassy also called on Tokyo to be aware of political machinations behind Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as well as its serious harm, and to deal with the matter carefully and appropriately.

