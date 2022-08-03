Japan Govt Gives Administrative Guidance to KDDI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications ministry on Wednesday slapped telecom company KDDI Corp. <9433> with administrative guidance over a major network disruption that lasted several days in early July.

The ministry urged KDDI to take thorough preventive measures, recognizing the disruption as a serious incident under the telecommunications business law.

The disruption affected voice calls and data communications for more than 30.91 million users in total. The situation continued for about 61 hours.

