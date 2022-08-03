Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Another Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 249,812 on Wednesday, hitting a new record high surpassing the previous record of some 233,000 cases, set on Thursday.

The daily count of new COVID-19 deaths stood at 169, while the number of severely ill patients rose by 14 from Tuesday to 478.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, 24 posted fresh record daily highs for new cases, including Hokkaido, with 6,930 cases, Saitama, with 13,780 cases, and Aichi, with 17,778 cases.

In Tokyo, new cases totaled 38,940 on the day, up by 9,904 from a week before and marking the first week-on-week growth in three days. Twelve new fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

Osaka Prefecture saw its daily tally of new infections climb by 2,181 from a week earlier to 24,038, above 20,000 for the second consecutive day.

