TEPCO to Start Construction of Water Release Facilities Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said Wednesday that it will begin Thursday the construction of facilities to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima.

TEPCO aims to finish construction work for the facilities including an undersea tunnel by around next spring. The company, however, said that the work might take until around summer next year if bad weather or other factors delay maritime construction.

Meanwhile, TEPCO ruled out the possibility of the treated water "overflowing" from storage tanks located within the premises of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant even if the release is delayed until next summer or later.

The storage tanks will not reach full capacity until October next year if treated water increases at the current pace, according to the company.

On Thursday, pipe laying work to transfer the treated water, which contains radioactive tritium, from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant to a dilution facility will begin.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]