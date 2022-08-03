Special Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Yamagata

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for heavy rain for parts of Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday evening.

The warning was issued for six Yamagata municipalities, including the southern city of Yonezawa, at 7:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. GMT). The five others are the cities of Nanyo and Nagai and towns of Takahata, Kawanishi and Iide.

"It is highly likely that some sort of disaster has already occurred" in affected areas, Ryuta Kurora, director of the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference.

Kurora called on residents to "secure their safety immediately" and urged them to exercise maximum vigilance against possible landslides, swollen rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

A low-pressure system was heading east from the Sea of Japan, bringing heavy rain to the Tohoku northeastern and the Hokuriku central Japan regions on the day.

