Japan Concerned about Possible Taiwan Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is concerned about the possibility of a conflict near the country as a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flared up tensions in the region.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Tokyo is "worried about a series of military activities announced by China."

After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan Tuesday night, the Chinese military said that it would conduct live-fire exercises in six areas encircling Taiwan from noon on Thursday.

The six locations include an area east of Taiwan that is within Japan's exclusive economic zone. The area is closer to Japan than the location where Chinese missiles landed during the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait crisis.

Matsuno said that Japan had asked China to exercise self-restraint and reiterated that Tokyo wants issues over Taiwan to be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]