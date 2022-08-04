G-7 Raps China's Military Intimidation of Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven foreign ministers Wednesday criticized China for using military intimidation to express its strong discontent with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait," the ministers from the seven major powers said in a statement.

They urged China to de-escalate tensions near the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Defending Pelosi's recent visit, the G-7 ministers added, "It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally."

China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region," they continued.

