Heavy Rain Triggers Special Warnings for Parts of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain lashed northeastern to central Japan from Wednesday, triggering heavy rain special warnings for Niigata and Yamagata prefectures by the small hours of Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Thursday morning that two people were missing as of 9:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT).

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the emergency warnings for Murakami and Sekikawa, both Niigata, at 1:56 a.m. and for Tainai in the same central Japan prefecture at 4:05 a.m.

On Wednesday night, the agency issued the special warnings for Yonezawa and five other municipalities in the neighboring prefecture of Yamagata, northeastern Japan.

The agency took the same measure for the Yamagata town of Oguni in the small hours of Thursday. But the emergency warnings for all these Yamagata municipalities were downgraded to regular warnings shortly past 6:30 a.m. after the rain peaked there.

