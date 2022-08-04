Heavy Rains Lash Hokuriku, Tohoku Regions; 2 Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rains from a stationary front lashed northeastern to central Japan on Thursday, leaving two people missing and two others injured.

Record rainfall was reported in the northern part of Niigata Prefecture in the Hokuriku central region and the southern part of Yamagata Prefecture in the Tohoku northeastern region from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Hokuriku prefectures of Ishikawa and Fukui were also hit by intense rainfall from Thursday morning. It was announced on the day that a linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes especially heavy rain, was formed over Fukui.

In the town of Ichinohe, Iwate Prefecture, in Tohoku, a 78-year-old farmer went missing after going out on Wednesday evening to check the situation around his house. A resident in the town of Iide, Yamagata, is also unaccounted for. Meanwhile, two people in the Niigata city of Murakami suffered mild and serious injuries.

Emergency warnings to secure safety and evacuation orders had been issued for a total of some 540,000 people in six Tohoku and Hokuriku prefectures as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday (6:30 a.m. GMT), according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

