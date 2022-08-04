World Should Learn from Hiroshima, Nagasaki: U.N. Chief

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged the world to learn from the U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 to make progress with nuclear disarmament.

Speaking to Japanese media organizations at the U.N. headquarters in New York before his trip to Hiroshima, Guterres said, "The world needs to learn the lesson of the horrible tragedy, horrendous tragedy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

Guterres will visit the western Japan city of Hiroshima to attend a peace memorial ceremony Saturday marking the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing.

Amid threats by Russia to use nuclear weapons as part of its military aggression against Ukraine, a Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference has kicked off at the United Nations on Monday.

Guterres voiced hopes that participants will reaffirm the principle of no use of nuclear weapons at the meeting.

