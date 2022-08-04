Japan, China Foreign Chiefs Skip Meeting in Cambodia
Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China forwent a meeting between their foreign ministers that was initially being arranged to take place in Cambodia on Thursday, a Japanese government source revealed.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, were expected to meet in person on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings there.
