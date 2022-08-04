Tokyo Confirms 35,339 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 35,339 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a decrease of 5,067 from a week before.

Fifteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 4.4 pct from a week earlier to 32,700.

There were 39 severely ill patients, an increase of four from Wednesday.

