Tokyo Confirms 35,339 New COVID-19 Cases

Society Lifestyle

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 35,339 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a decrease of 5,067 from a week before.

Fifteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 4.4 pct from a week earlier to 32,700.

There were 39 severely ill patients, an increase of four from Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press