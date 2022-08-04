Hayashi, Park Agree to Speed Up Talks on Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, agreed Thursday to accelerate Tokyo-Seoul talks to resolve the issue of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II and other pending issues.

Hayashi and Park held talks for about 30 minutes in Cambodia, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. It was the second official in-person meeting between the two, following the one held in Tokyo on July 18.

Hayashi reiterated Japan's protests against recent South Korean military drills near disputed Sea of Japan islands known as Takeshima in Japan and South Korean survey ships' intrusions into Japan's territorial waters around there.

Park expressed his country's stance on the islands, which are effectively controlled by South Korea, which calls them Dokdo.

Meanwhile, the two shared a view that North Korea's nuclear and missile development is an obvious and serious challenge to the international community.

