Japanese Man Charged with Sedition in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man who was detained by security authorities in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar, late last month, has been charged with sedition and other crimes, officials of the country's military said Thursday.

As the man is likely to be put on trial there, his detention could be prolonged.

The military confirmed that the man is Toru Kubota, a documentary producer. He was detained on Saturday while filming a demonstration against the rule of the military, which seized power through a coup in February 2021.

The military claimed that Kubota had contacted the demonstrators before visiting the scene.

According to the military, Kubota, who had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa, was also charged with violating the country's immigration control law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]