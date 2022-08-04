Japan Eyes Deployment of Long-Range Missiles, Drones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry released a basic policy on its budget request for fiscal 2023 on Thursday, highlighting the deployment of long-range missiles and drones.

The policy, presented at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, features eight pillars as key items to drastically strengthen the country's defense capabilities within five years. The budget request will be compiled by the end of this month.

The pillars include the deployment of so-called standoff missiles, which can be fired from outside enemy range, and the start of drone operations.

The remaining six are developing capabilities for operations across the land, sea, air, space and cyber fields, improving the ability to continue battles through securing ammunition and strengthening related facilities, shoring up equipment production bases, enhancing flexible operations by troops, responding to missile and other air threats, and dealing with hybrid conflicts and information warfare.

The basic policy does not mention counterattack capabilities, or enemy base strike capabilities, which the government is considering possessing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]