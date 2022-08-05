Kishida, Pelosi Confirm Japan-U.S. Cooperation over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday confirmed their countries' close cooperation in maintaining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

The two held talks for an hour over breakfast at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo and discussed mainly China, which is ramping up its military activities following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week.

Pelosi arrived in Japan for the final leg of her Asian tour Thursday. That day, China fired ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan as part of its ongoing military drills in areas surrounding the island region.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, four of the missiles are believed to have flown over Taiwan, while five fell into waters inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Kishida told Pelosi that China's actions will seriously impact the peace and stability of the region and the international community at large.

