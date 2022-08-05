Japan Extra Diet Session Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A three-day extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, came to a close on Friday afternoon.

Visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat in on the day's plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber.

No deliberations of bills were held during the extraordinary Diet session. A Diet speech mourning slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, initially expected to be delivered during Friday's Lower House plenary meeting, has been postponed to an extraordinary Diet session to be convened in autumn.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, Hidehisa Otsuji, president of the upper chamber, read a message of condolence for Abe, who was shot to death during a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8, saying, "Taking on the responsibility of being prime minister for the longest period of time since the start of constitutional government in Japan, Mr. Abe dedicated his efforts to the development of democratic politics."

Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda also offered his condolences to the former prime minister at the chamber's plenary meeting.

