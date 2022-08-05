Heavy Rain Causes Floods, Overflows Rivers across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Days of heavy rain have caused floods and overflowed many rivers in northeastern, central and western Japan, according to the land ministry and other entities.

The rain hit Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and Shiga and Shimane prefectures in the western region particularly hard Friday morning.

In the Shiga city of Nagahama, the Takatoki River, part of the Yodo River system, overflowed shortly past 9 a.m. (midnight Thursday GMT), according to the ministry and other organizations. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the area had a rainfall of about 90 millimeters during the hour to 6:30 a.m.

According to a Nagahama man who heads a local neighborhood association said that some farmland and roads along the Takatoki River have been inundated but that he is aware of no information of human damage.

Between Wednesday and 11 a.m. Friday, 45 rivers overflowed across Japan, from Aomori Prefecture in the country's northeast to Shiga in the west, according to the land ministry.

