Japan's Food Exports Hit Record High in Jan.-June

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of food, farm and other products hit a record high for January-June for the second consecutive year, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery products plus food for the first half of 2022 increased 13.1 pct from a year earlier to 652.5 billion yen

The result chiefly reflected a recovery in dining-out demand mainly in Europe and the United States from a decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of items for retail stores and online retailers continued to fare well.

Exports of scallops and yellowtail surged by over 60 pct, while shipments of sake increased 33.7 pct.

Excluding goods worth 200,000 yen or less, first-half exports went up 14.1 pct to 616.5 billion yen.

