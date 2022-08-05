U.S. Won't Allow China to Isolate Taiwan: Pelosi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is currently on a trip around Asia, reiterated on Friday the United States' stance of support for Taiwan, with her recent visit to Taiwan prompting a livid China to conduct large-scale military drills in the area.

Touching on China's past moves to block Taiwan from joining international organizations, Pelosi told a press conference held at the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, "We will not allow them (China) to isolate Taiwan."

Explaining that the objective of the Taiwan visit was not to change the status quo but rather to maintain the current situation, Pelosi criticized China for using the visit "as an excuse" for military provocation.

Pelosi arrived in Japan on Thursday.

During her Asian tour, she also stopped by in Taiwan, becoming the first U.S. House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, amid rising concerns that the move may cause heightened tensions in East Asia.

