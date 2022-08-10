With COVID-19 Surge, Labor Shortages Becoming Serious in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Labor shortages in the Japanese service industry such as restaurant, postal service and railway operators are becoming serious in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stores have been forced to close temporarily or shorten operating hours because of a shortage of staff, while railway and bus firms have been operating on reduced timetables due to a lack of drivers.

"Quarantine periods should be shortened further for close contacts," an official at a major restaurant chain said.

Japan Post Co., a unit of Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178>, has suspended over-the-counter services at some 200 post offices across the country as employees have been infected with the virus or identified as close contacts.

While there have been no disruptions to mail and parcel deliveries, some automated teller machines run by Japan Post Bank <7182>, another Japan Post Holdings unit, have been unavailable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]