Japan Confirms 233,767 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 233,767 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the third-highest level on record and the fourth consecutive day above 200,000.

The number of severely ill patients rose by 40 from Thursday to 556, while 214 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported. The number of patients staying at home hit a record high of 1,438,105 as of Wednesday.

New cases hit record highs in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Saitama, Niigata and Okayama on Friday.

In Tokyo, 37,767 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 953 from a week before and the fourth straight day above 30,000.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 4.0 pct from a week earlier to 32,836.1. The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Thursday to 38.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]