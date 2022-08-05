Kishida to Reshuffle Cabinet Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to reshuffle his cabinet Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering reshuffling the party's leadership team on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources said.

He initially planned to reshuffle his cabinet and the LDP executive team in early September.

The Kishida cabinet's public approval ratings remain high, but he has recently been under fire since the revelations of ties between LDP lawmakers and the Unification Church religious group. Kishida aims to improve his political fortunes by reshuffling the cabinet and LDP leadership, people familiar with this thinking said.

Kishida plans to retain key members of the cabinet and LDP leadership in an effort to ensure political stability.

