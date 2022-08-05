Japanese Ministry to Urge Firms to Promote Human Rights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry on Friday released draft guidelines to prevent domestic companies from violating human rights, such as through forced labor, and maintain their international competitiveness.

The ministry will call on companies to examine themselves and their supply chains and ask for improvements if there are problems related to human rights records.

The ministry's move comes amid concerns that Japanese products may be banned from overseas markets if makers do not take sufficient steps to protect human rights at a time when the United States and European nations are promoting respect for such rights.

The guidelines are expected to become final by September.

The draft guidelines call for companies to compile and release a policy to promote human rights, urging their top executives to engage in the process.

