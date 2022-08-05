Japan Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Inches Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate rose 1 percentage point to 38 pct in fiscal 2021 from the previous year due mainly to strong harvests of wheat and soy thanks to favorable weather, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

Rice consumption recovered as demand from diners picked up slightly thanks to the reopening of the economy from COVID-19 restrictions.

The food self-sufficiency rate was at a record low of 37 pct in fiscal 2020, which ended in March 2021.

In fiscal 2021, the self-sufficiency rate rose 2 points to 17 pct for wheat and 5 points to 26 pct for soy. The rate was unchanged at 98 pct for rice.

For beef, the self-sufficiency rate grew 1 point to 12 pct. The rate stayed unchanged at 16 pct for livestock overall.

