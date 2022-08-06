Kishida, U.N. Chief Confirm Cooperation for Nuke-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Saturday to cooperate to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

They reached the accord during talks in Hiroshima, western Japan, at a time when the threat of the use of nuclear weapons is increasing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the talks, Kishida welcomed Guterres' visit to Hiroshima on the day, when the city marked the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic-bombing, saying, "Accurately recognizing the reality of atomic bombings is the starting point for efforts toward nuclear disarmament and a world without nuclear weapons."

"As the only atomic-bombed country in war, we must lead global efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons," the prime minister stressed. He also showed eagerness to continue the country's close coordination with the United Nations.

Guterres said that moves toward a world without nuclear weapons have been stalled due to geopolitical tensions and nuclear and missile development around the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]