Malaysian Scholar Telling about Southeast Asian Atomic Bomb Victims

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Malaysian scholar in Japan is providing information in Malay and English about the fact that there were students from Southeast Asia who died in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in the closing days of World War II.

Nurhaizal Azam, 49, associate professor at Hiroshima City University, said the activity is his role to play, hoping that more people will know about the Southeast Asian victims.

When the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the western Japan city on Aug. 6, 1945, nine students from Southeast Asian regions then under Japanese occupation were studying at Hiroshima University of Literature and Science, the predecessor of the current Hiroshima University.

Eight of the nine Southeast Asian students were exposed to the atomic bombing, including two from areas currently in Malaysia.

One of the two was Nik Yusof, who was 19 at the time. After the war ended, his remains were taken to a Buddhist temple in Hiroshima's Saeki Ward, and the temple's then master built a Muslim-style grave for Yusof.

