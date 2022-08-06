Mayor Calls for Nagasaki to Be Last Atomic-Bombed City

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said Friday that the southwestern Japan city should continue to be the last atomic-bombed city, calling for steady efforts toward the elimination of nuclear weapons.

He made the remarks in his speech at the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, review conference being held at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Taue stressed that the western Japan city of Hiroshima will remain in history as the first atomic-bombed city but whether Nagasaki will become the last atomic-bombed city will depend on the future to be created by people.

The United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki three days later in the closing days of World War II.

The Nagasaki mayor voiced hope that the NPT review conference through Aug. 26 will come up with concrete steps to ensure progress on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

