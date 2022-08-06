Hiroshima Rejects Nuclear Deterrence in Peace Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui rejected the view that nuclear deterrence is necessary for world peace, in his annual peace declaration on Saturday to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic-bombing of the western Japan city.

"Around the world, the notion that peace depends on nuclear deterrence gains momentum," Matsui said while referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "These errors betray humanity's determination, born of our experiences of war, to achieve a peaceful world free from nuclear weapons."

"Entrusting a nuclear button to any world leader is to sanction continued nuclear threats to humanity and potential recreation of the hellscape of Aug. 6, 1945. We must immediately render all nuclear buttons meaningless," the mayor stressed.

Matsui was reading out the declaration in the city's anniversary ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which was attended by 2,854 people, including relatives of the atomic-bombing victims, hibakusha survivors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

At 8:15 a.m. (11:15 p.m. Friday GMT), the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, the participants, also including representatives from 99 countries and the European Union, offered one-minute silent prayers while the city's Peace Bell was rung.

