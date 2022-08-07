Loss of Shinzo Abe Jolting LDP Conservatives, 1 Month on

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The shock of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a month ago remains among conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

There are concerns that the loss of Abe, who was a conservative icon, could lead to a "drifting" conservative camp with no clear candidate to succeed him as its leader.

Ahead of the passage of one month since Abe was gunned down during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8, a spate of groups of conservative lawmakers held meetings and confirmed that they will inherit the former prime minister's wishes.

The death of Abe was "an ultimate blow that left a big hole in our hearts," House of Representatives lawmaker Shuichi Takatori, who heads one of the groups, said at its meeting on Wednesday, where a photo of Abe was displayed. "We're in deep sorrow," Takatori said.

The conservative groups also include those led by House of Councillors member Shigeharu Aoyama and former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada. Abe served as advisor for Inada's group, as well as for a suprapartisan group.

